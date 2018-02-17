Survey of Korang River, Rawal Lake to prevent wastes’ flow into water reservoirs

Zubair Qureshi

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday directed the administration to conduct survey of the Korang River and Rawal Lake to prevent the contaminated water into Rawal dam. The Minister conducted the survey after complaints of contaminated water being supplied to the residents of Islamabad kept appearing in a section of media, both print and electronic. The entire passages of the two water channels would be combed, surveyed and examined carefully to see where contaminated water enters into the water channel and the reservoir. The Minister directed the administration to block all drainage points along the river which empty their waste into the River and Lake.

Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also visited the camp established along the Korang River on the directions of the Supreme Court to curb the flow of contaminated water and sewerage from houses into the River. Dr. Tariq also visited Lake View Park and Rawal Lake and received briefing on the waste disposal mechanism of the Park.

Director Planning of Capital Development Authority and Assistant Commissioner Pothohar Captain (R) Saad also accompanied the Minister. During the visit, the Minister was informed that no waste from the Lake View Park enter the Lake as there is proper waste disposal system in place in the park. Sewage tanks have been made for waste collection, which are emptied and cleaned on a regular basis.