Surveillance of dengue hotspots be ensured

Rawalpindi

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Amir Shahzad Thursday directed that checking and surveillance of Graveyards, Junkyards ,commercial plazas, hotels, restaurants,hospitals, school and colleges, under construction sites, parks, open plots, abandoned sites, petrol pumps and all other spots be ensured by all concerned.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue campaign, he directed officials to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Dr Amir directed to carry out anti-dengue spray in educational institutions as summer vacation has been started in the schools and colleges. The DDO said that surveillance activities or tracing larva and its eradication be further expedited besides focusing on hotspots where from dengue cases were reported last year equally giving attention towards the places where from larva has been detected during current checking.—APP