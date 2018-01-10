Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his commitment to ensure provision of modern healthcare facilities to the people by paying surprise visit to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute in Lahore immediately after his return home from a visit to Saudi Arabia the other day. According to the reports in the newspapers, the chief minister went to different sections and inspected various facilities being provided to the patients there, inquired after the health of the patients and facilities being provided to them and also talked to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff advising them to serve the patients with commitment and passion.

The patients thanked the CM and said that they are being treated well. Talking to the media people after presiding over a meeting at which working of first phase and progress about second phase was reviewed, the Chief Minister said that the institution will emerge as a state- of-the-art medical facility in due course for the treatment of ailing humanity, the left over assignments of the first phase will become operational soon and the second phase will be completed by March 23, 2018, kidney transplant will hopefully commence this month and the liver transplant will be started from March.

It is quite appreciable that while visiting Makkah Mukarma and performing Umrah and Medina Munawwara, he had remained in touch with the working of the Provincial Administration and had been issuing necessary directions. Such surprise visits by the chief executive of the province certainly keeps the senior officials on their toes and the institutions working smoothly and efficiently.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

