Surplus power production great achievement of govt: UBG

Islamabad

The United Business Group (UBG) of FPCCI on Monday lauded the government for achieving a milestone by ensuring surplus production of electricity.It called for renewed efforts to generate more electricity which is tied to economic revival and poverty reduction. Surplus power production is a great achievement of the Government which will ensure rapid development and lift millions out of poverty, said Haji Naseemur Rehman, the central leader of the UBG.

He said that the business community is satisfied as the government is seriously perusing agenda to overcome energy crisis on the sustainable basis.The government must promote private investments in the energy sector by introducing better regulations, he said, adding that access to energy is imperative to transform lives as a majority of Pakistanis as well as a third of the world’s population has no access to modern energy services, he said.

The business leader said that tens of millions of Pakistanis and 1.3 billion people worldwide are still without any form of electricity and 2.7 billion people still cook over open fires despite the availability of solutions.

Estimates say in the next sixteen years three billion will cook with traditional fuels, more than 30 million people will die due to smoke-related diseases.