Suri concerned over low gas pressure in Quetta

Islamabad

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Tuesday said that provision of basic amenities to the masses and upgrading standard of their lives was top priority of the government. He said that natural gas was a basic need of the people and all possible measures should be taken to ensure its uninterrupted supply.

He expressed these views in a meeting to Managing Director Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd. (SSGCL), Muhammad Amin Rajput Muhammad Amin Rajput, said a press release issued here. The Deputy Speaker expressed his concerned over low Sui gas pressure in Quetta and its adjacent areas and distribution of excess Si gas bills to consumers in the city. He said that the inhabitants of Quetta city and its adjacent areas were facing great hardships due to low sui gas pressure in the area. He said that from last several weeks, Sui gas was not available in many parts of the city. —APP

