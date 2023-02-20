Borussia Dortmund continued its stunning start to 2023 going with a win over Hertha Berlin to join Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich at the top of the league table.

Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen, Marco Reus and Julian Brandt were all on target for the home side during the 4-1 win which extended their win streak to six games on the trot.

Adeyemi, who helped Dortmund down Chelsea in the Champions League, was instrumental to their success once again. The German put his team ahead in the 27th minute with a phenomenal backheel flick that beat Oliver Christensen from a Marco Reus assist.

The 21-year-old then turned provider for their second goal, setting up Malen at the far post just four minutes later.

Worryingly for Dortmund, the forward then had to be taken off after pulling up with a thigh muscle injury while setting up the goal.

Lucas Tousart took advantage of his absence to halve the deficit just a minute after the restart as the visitors surged forward in search of an equaliser.

Their resistance lasted until the 76th minute when Reus slammed in a freekick to restore their cushion before Brandt sealed things with their fourth goal in the 90th minute.

The win over Hertha Berlin takes Borussia Dortmund level on points with leader Bayern 2ith 43 from 21 games. They remain second due to goal difference but look like serious contenders due to Bayern’s struggles which continued with a 3-2 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Union Berlin, also on 43 points, sits third.