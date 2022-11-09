Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich continued to display their consistency, which has been absent for most of the season, to hammer Werder Bremen 6-1 at home and open up a four-point gap at the top of the league table.

Serge Gnabry scored a hat trick while Jamal Musiala, Leon Goretzka and Mathys Tel added one goal apiece while Anthony Jung got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Musiala got the ball rolling in the sixth minute when he nonchalantly sidestepped the defenders in the box to fire past Jiří Pavlenka before Jung gave visitors a brief sign of a miracle when he beat Manuel Neuer to equalise.

The host’s evening was made worse after Sadio Mane had to leave the pitch after just 20 minutes just days out from Senegal’s World Cup opener against the Netherlands.

Bayern’s firepower though finally told in six destructive minutes when they found the net three times in that span first with Gnabry’s perfectly placed curler in the 22nd before Goretzka found their third in the 26th minute.

Gnabry capped off the goal rush with his second goal of the evening in the 28th from a perfect Leroy Sane assist.

The German international completed his hattrick in the 82nd minute before Tel completed the route six minutes from the final whistle.

Bayern, with their win over Werder Breman, sits 4 points clear of second-placed Freiburg with 31 points with their challengers having a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund’s up-and-down season continued with a 2-0 loss to Wolfsburg with Micky van de Ven and Lukas Nmecha scoring for the hosts.