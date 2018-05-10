Surgical ward in Qatar hospital opened

A 50-bedded Surgical Ward was inaugurated by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) West Zone Amir Farooqi at the Qatar hospital Orangi town here on Wednesday.

The DIGP West along with SSP district West Umer Shahid Hamid and SP Orangi division Abid Ali Baloch also reviewed the traffic flow related problems in the surroundings of Qatar hospital Orangi town, said a press release on Wednesday.

Amir Farooqi assured the hospital management that all-out efforts will be made to resolve traffic problems in surroundings of Qatar hospital.

Medical Superintendent of the Qatar Hospital, Inayaullah briefed the DIGP West about the facilities which are being extended to the patients in the hospital and also informed him about the traffic problems.—APP

