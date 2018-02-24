Surgical strikes being carried out on country’s political stability: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that surgical strikes were being carried out on the country’s political stability.

Speaking to journalists, Ahsan warned that Pakistan is facing conspiracies and the country’s enemies were working overtime to spread anarchy. He added that any person or institution moving the country towards anarchy could not be considered a friend.

Ahsan also mentioned the threat of a surgical strike that Pakistan had received from Indian army chief, adding that country was also faced with similar internal threats.

“We need to be united. Our neighbouring country is threatening us with surgical strikes and we will face this threat. But surgical strikes are also being carried out on the political stability in the country. There is no room for this. Why are we becoming our own enemy?”

The minister opined that the Panama Papers were used to achieve political objectives.

He said this was not unusual to have differences between political parties, but every party will have to bear the brunt of any designs to weaken democratic polity.

When asked about the Senate elections, Iqbal responded that some steps that have been taken are creating the impression that the process of target killing is underway in politics.

According to the interior minister, the Pakistani voter is no longer comparable to a primary school student, rather someone who has received a PhD in politics.

“They [people] are well informed and analyse everything. This is the reason that the PML-N, despite steps being taken against us, is not experiencing any political backlash. In fact, our political support is increasing.”

Iqbal stressed on the supremacy of Parliament, calling it the most important institution in the country that gives birth to the constitution and other institutions.

“The Parliament decides on how many judges will be appointed in the Supreme Court or what the pension of a Supreme Court judge will be; it also gives birth to the structure of the judiciary. It decides on the prime ministerial criteria and who will be the next premier.”

“The Parliament is the representative of the people of Pakistan,” he added.

Interior Minister said that a decision of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to place Pakistan on the grey-list of the global money laundering watchdog will be made in June.

“The resolution against us was on political grounds to pressurise Pakistan. We were on this watch list till 2015 and despite this, we grew the country’s economy. It is wrong to speculate that this will have dire economic consequences on the country.”

Iqbal emphasised that Pakistan had made the most efforts to combat terrorism. “We are taking steps not to please the US but four our own benefit. We will follow our own agenda to achieve national goals.”

Earlier addressing a workshop, Ahsan Iqbal says the youth have a crucial role in economic development of a country. He said the future of Pakistan is linked with its youth.

Ahsan Iqbal said we have to train the youth as per our future requirements. He said the incumbent government is making concerted efforts to make the youth an asset of the country.

The Interior Minister said we are digitally empowering the youth to ensure their contribution in the process of progress and prosperity. He said Pakistan is included in the countries where youth is in majority.

He emphasized the need for implementing the resolutions of the United Nations, including the one that seeks amicable resolution of the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

Orignally published by INP