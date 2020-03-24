Surgical masks provided to all KMC hospitals, DMCs: Mayor

City Mayor Waseem Akhtar has said that the surgical masks provided by Chinese government has been distributed to hospitals run by KMC, different municipal relevant departments, six DMCs and district councils.

He appreciated the Chinese help, saying they have always laid a helping hand in torrid times. The Mayor was reviewing the arrangements made at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital regarding the coronavirus scourge on Tuesday.

Waseem Akhtar said that Filter Clinics set up at the ASH have proved fruitful and working efficiently. The normal Flu patients are being taken care of by these clinics whereas those with Corona symptoms are referred to designated hospitals. He directed for shifting the Filter Clinics to better accessed location at the hospital so that patients can find it easy to visit them. The Mayor also ordered immediate disinfectant spray in hospital and issues directives for stringent security at the premises.

He was convinced that concerted efforts by all three tiers of government will Help fight the menace of coronavirus. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr SyedSaif-ur-Rehman, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director Medical and Health Services Dr Salma Kausar, Medical Superintendent Dr Nadeem Rajput accompanied the Mayor during the inspection of the hospital.