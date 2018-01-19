Surgery services of 24 OTs suspended, notices served to 36

PHC expands hospital inspections across Punjab

Staff Reporter

Lahore

While expanding its inspections across the province, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has stopped surgeries in 24 operation theatres of eight hospitals, and issued show-cause notices to 36 healthcare establishments of five districts for failing to implement the Minimum Service Delivery Standards. According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the hospitals’ administrations were directed to suspend surgeries since the OTs were not fit for carrying out operations.

Moreover, notices were also served to 14 hospitals for not taking requisite measures for the medical waste. Out of 24 operation theatres, six were of the DHQ hospital Gujranwalla, four of the Nishter Hospital Multan, four of the Allied Hospital and three of the Faisal Hospital Faisalabad, two each of Ihsan Mumtaz Hospital, Rasheed Hospital and Orthopaedic Medical Complex Lahore, and one of the Khawaja Hospital Kahnawere suspended for surgeries. These hospitals have been also served notices, and directed to submit written replies to the PHC.

These theatres would be made functional only after their respective administrations would submit laboratory reports to the Punjab Healthcare Commission ensuring implementation of the standardised measures in these theatres.

The Commission has also served show-cause notices to 36 hospitals, which included Akram Medical Complex, Hussain Memorial Hospital, and Layton Rehmatullah Benevolent Trust Eye Hospital (Multan Road) in Lahore, DHQ Teaching Hospital, Government TB Hospital Mubarak Medical Complex, Rai Medical Complex and Sadiq Hospital in Sargodha, Holy Family Hospital, WapdaHospital and Saint Joseph Hospital in Rawalpindi, DHQ Hospital, Government General Hospital, District Anti-TB Hospital and Surraya Majeed Hospital in Faisalabad, Ch Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology, Children Hospital and Civil Hospital in Multan, Jinnah Memorial Hospital, ChatthaHospital, Haji Murad Trust Eye Hospital, Rafique Anwar Trust Hospital, Cheema Heart Complex and General Hospital, Allama Iqbal Memorial Trust Hospital and Wapda Hospital in Gujranwalla.