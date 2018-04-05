Surgeon’ Philander performs successful Surgery: Mentor

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

South African all-rounder Vernon Philander is known as “surgeon” and this nickname is given to him by Shane Warne. On Tuesday, Philander was perfect in his surgery when bowled against the Australian batsmen.

“I think Shane Warne came to that conclusion due to the accuracy for Vernon’s bowling. His consistent line and length and his patience allows him to bowl like a surgeon who is not allowed to make a mistake”, Philander’s mentor, Johannes Adams, speaking exclusively over telephone from South Africa, said hours after the victory.

“He (Philander) just laughed when I mentioned it (surgeon) to him”.

“Unfortunately I could not watch any cricket on the last day of the Test but I can just imagine his bowling. I am very proud of him as he now has reach 200 Test wickets”, the mentor added.

When he was a little boy of about two, he played in the street with a bat made from a tomato crate. Today, he has many very expensive bats in his room. Now the ball, with which he took six wickets will find a place in his cupboard..

Dream to play in IPL “I think a lot was written about Vernon. His new video. “My story” tells almost everything about him. I know one of his dreams is to play in the IPL as he has never had the opportunity to show case his skills in this prestigious event. I am hopeful that this dream of his will be fulfilled”, he signed off.