Surge in Covid-19 cases

THE situation is really alarming vis-à-vis the rise in the Coronavirus cases in the country as 2603 new virus cases with fifty deaths were recorded on Friday, which are the highest in a single day. Briefing the media, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza also warned that the Covid-19 situation could further worsen if the people did not practise the precautionary measures.

The sudden rise in the contagion cases really indicates that the people are not adhering to the SOPs put in place by the federal and provincial governments for their safety. In view of the difficulties especially faced by the poor people and the daily wagers, the federal government after consultations with the provincial governments had eased restrictions allowing markets and shopping plazas to open as well as the industries and traders to resume their activities. The purpose was to provide livelihood opportunities to the people who had lost jobs due to the lockdown. It is very much understandable that owing to the financial constraints, the government cannot provide them support or financial assistance for a long time. It is however unfortunate that the people are not taking the threat seriously. They are being seen thronging the markets and shopping plazas for Eid shopping as they used to in previous years. The rush of people in markets gives the impression as if the country has overcome or eliminated the Covid-19. But this is not the case and the people have to remain vigilant and careful for their own safety as well as those of others. Whilst visiting markets or using the public transport, they must not forget wearing the masks and observe the social distancing. The people must understand that the spike in cases will compel the government to once again impose the strict lockdown which in fact will inflict more damage to the country’s economy. We have to live with this virus unless its vaccine is not developed and by that time it is a must for the public to act responsibly and with maturity. It is also for the authorities concerned to keep reminding the public about the threat of the pandemic through awareness campaigns on the media. Then the SOPs agreed between the government and the religious scholars ahead of Ramadan must also be implemented during the Eid prayers. Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul-Aziz al Sheikh is on record saying that in the present situation, the Eid prayer can be offered at home. We will also appeal to the people to listen to the words of Saudi Grand Mufti and stay indoors on this Eid.