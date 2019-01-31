Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Top News
  3. Surface-to-surface ballistic missile ‘Nasr’ conducted

Surface-to-surface ballistic missile ‘Nasr’ conducted

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Pakistan has successfully conducted another launch of short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile ‘Nasr’ as part of Army Strategic Forces Command training exercise which included quad salvo on January 24 and single shots on 28th and 31st, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement Thursday.
According to the military-media wing, the second phase of the exercise was aimed at testing that extreme in-flight and end-flight maneuverability, capable of defeating, by assured penetration, any currently available BMD system in our neighborhood.

Post Views: 80

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top