Supreme court will play its role in construction of dams said Chief Justice of Pakistan

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) will work towards the construction of dams in the country, said Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday.

While heading a larger bench at SC’s Karachi Registry, “We will play our role in the construction of dams,” the CJP said . The bench was hearing a petition filed by Barrister Zafarullah Khan requesting a referendum for the construction of Kalabagh Dam.

Vowing that the apex court will not take a decision which affects any of the petitioners, the chief justice said, “An alternate solution would be sought in case of conflict between four brothers.”

Advocate Majid Peerzada’s remarks that the issue of Kalabagh Dam is ‘disputed’. on which CJP Justice Nisar responded “At the moment, we are not arguing over the construction of Kalabagh Dam but are looking at how the issue of water scarcity in the country can be resolved”.

Advocate Majid Peerzada further added in front of larger bench “The people of the four provinces have termed the dam dangerous.”

But, Justice Nisar replied Advocate Peerzada, “Do not feel insecure, we desire to do our best to resolve the issue of water scarcity.”

Justice Nisar assured, “We will now move forward with the construction of dams and after Eid-ul-Fitr, SC’s Law and Justice Department will hold seminars while experts will give recommendations and SOPs will be prepared.”

“The first step towards it will be taken through our seminar which will be held in Karachi and cities across Sindh first.” He added.