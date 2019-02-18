Supreme Court to remain open today

The Supreme Court (SC) will remain open on February 18 (Monday) and will hear cases as per the cause list.

The apex court has directed the Ministry of Interior to facilitate lawyers, litigants and the SC staff at entry points in Islamabad to reach the court, said a press release.

The federal government has issued a notification in accordance with all Federal Government and Federal Secretariat offices situated on Constitution Avenue in Islamabad to remain closed on February 18, Monday.—INP

