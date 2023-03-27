Supreme Court seeks govt, ECP’s response on PTI plea over delay in Punjab, KP elections

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken up a petition filed by the former ruling party in wake of the delay in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections.

The court deferred the hearing of the case till Tuesday, and issued notices to Election Commission, the federal government seeking their reply in the matter that prompted suo moto action.

The court also sought a reply from governors of two local legislatures on Tuesday as the matter becomes a bone of contention between incumbent government and opposition parties.

During today’s proceedings, the country’s top judge Umar Ata Bandial asked that whether the electoral watchdog could change date for elections given by the president, saying that they could not run away from realities.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aminuddin Khan, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail led bench is hearing the plea

In the petition, PTI leaders pleaded that the electoral watchdog’s move to delay elections is in violation of the Constitution and the Supreme Court’s ruling.

PTI counsel apprised the top court, recalling its March 1 verdict which directed Election Commission to conduct elections in two local legislatures within 90 days and that the date be announced by the President. The top court then directed officials to coordinate with armed forces for the elections.

PTI lawyer told the court that ECP had thrice committed violations, by dismissing the election schedule announced by President Dr. Arif Alvi. The election authority has now postponed the elections till October 8.

At the outset of today’s hearing Justice Mandokhail asked “What do you want from the Supreme court in this regard?” To this, PTI counsel maintained that they want Supreme Court to ensure the implementation of the Constitution and ruling.

The court asked if there was any guarantee that the security situation will improve in next coming months. Chief Justice also remarked that polls in two regions are linked with the fundamental rights of the people.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…