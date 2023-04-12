Supreme Court takes notice of non-provision of funds for Punjab, KP elections

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday issued notices to the finance secretary, State Bank governor, Attorney General, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as the government is adamant about issuing Rs21 billion funds for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The development comes as the electoral watchdog submitted a report that received funds from the incumbent government for general elections in the Punjab province.

As the election authority filed the report at the Registrar’s Office of apex court, the court issued notices and summoned federal bigwigs to provide comprehensive information regarding the funds possessed by the government.

The top court also warned of action against avoiding the court order and those who provoked such action. The court maintained that holding elections endangering the Constitution.

The top court called the non-provision of funds a violation of the court order while warning the violators of the consequences. It also mentioned that the provision of funds is more important than contempt of court proceedings.