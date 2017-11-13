Supreme Court takes up Hudaibya case today

Staff Reporters

Lahore/Islamabad

After weighing of different options available to the leadership of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N, the party has finalised its political and legal strategy in case of hostile court judgments in ongoing corruption references including possible reopening of the dormant Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

The party leadership has decided to respect the judgment and file appeals against punishments or disqualifications, party sources told media.

“Nawaz, Shahbaz or any other family member nominated in the NAB references will not go in exile in any case,” the sources said, adding a senior party leader will be named its president for a short-term.

The PML-N will fully take part in the next general elections and if it wins the next premier will be nominated after due consultations. A working committee will be set up in the party and an acting president will be appointed temporarily with Raja Zafarul Haq, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir and Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan being the potential candidates.

Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif has held consultations with party leaders about the prevailing political situation in the country, legal aspects against members of the Sharif family and the elections strategy.

The PML-N will also consult all parliamentary parties on the present political situation in the country as senior party leaders have been advised to keep in touch with important parliamentary leaders. The party has further decided to make utmost efforts to get the relevant legislation done in consultation with other parties for timely elections.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is all set to hear today an appeal Sharif family seeking reopening of one more graft case against them.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Dost Muhammad Khan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan will hear the appeal filed by the National Accountability Bureau seeking re-investigation of the Rs1.2 billion Hudaibya Paper Mills case.

The Sharif family seemed to be unhappy with the NAB’s move seeking reopening of the case which was put to rest in compliance with a court order.

The NAB through its Prosecutor General Waqas Qadeer Dar had filed the appeal, pleading the top court to grant leave to appeal to examine the legality, propriety and vires of the 2014 LHC verdict quashing the Hudaibya Paper Mills case and set aside the impugned judgement.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz, Shahbaz and the late Abbas Sharif, Maryam Safdar, Hussain Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz, Hudaibya Paper Mills Ltd, the federal government and others have been named as respondents in the appeal.

According to the Hudaibya reference, the Sharif family had been accused of setting up Hudaibya Paper Mills Ltd to launder money.

A joint investigation team set up to investigate the Sharif family’s offshore properties had recommended in its report that the Hudaibya Paper Mills should be investigated afresh.

Subsequently, a Supreme Court bench hearing the Panama Papers case had asked the bureau to reopen the case.