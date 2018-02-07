Supreme Court stays life imprisonment of 14 convicted by mily court

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed implementa-tion of a military court verdict through which 14 convicts were handed life in prison.A three-member bench, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, heard the appeal filed by the convicts against the judgement.

The 14 men had been sentenced to life imprisonment by the military court after being convicted of involvement in the killing of two Rangers person-nel in Gilgit in 2005.

The convicts had challenged the verdict in the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court, which had thrown out the appeal on the grounds that they did not fall within its jurisdiction.

The men had then approached the apex court against the high court’s ruling.

While accepting the combined appeal for hearing, the apex court stayed implementation on the military court verdict and is-sued notices to all parties.

The application has named the federation, the interior ministry, the defence ministry, the army chief, the corps commander (10 corps) and others as respondents.

