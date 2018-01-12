Supreme Court sets aside PMDC, appoints interim set-up

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) nullifying the present composition of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and appointed an interim committee to run its affairs.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar announced the verdict on an appeal of the PMDC challenging the high court’s verdict.

The bench rejected the appeal and appointed a seven-member interim set-up headed by Justice Shakirullah Jan to run the affairs of the council until lawful composition of the council. Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf was made part of the committee.

A high court bench had earlier declared the composition of the PMDC as illegal and directed the federal government to hold its fresh election within three months in light of the council’s 1962 ordinance.

It had announced the verdict on a number of petitions moved by students and private medical colleges challenging the council’s composition and the 2016 regulations for admission to MBBS and BDS.

