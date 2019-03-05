Supreme Court rejects chicken thief’s bail plea

Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday, ordering the trial court to give the verdict in the case within three months, dismissed bail plea of chicken thief Mohammad Zahid.

According to details, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Musheer Alim heard a case pertaining to bail plea of chicken thief Mohammad Zahid.

During the hearing, Advocate General Islamabad told Apex court that suspect Mohammad Rizwan was convicted in four cases.

“Earlier, dispenser, LCDs, computer, jewellery and other tools used in the burglary were recovered from the suspect”, told Advocate General.

Justice Qazi Faiz Essa inquired the suspect’s lawyer regarding his profession. To this, the lawyer responded that his client was labour. Justice Qazi lashed out at the lawyer and asked him rhetorically if the police had any enmity with his client.

In his remarks, the judge stated, “Only news regarding the theft of chicken was published in the newspaper. People often get shocked when they see such news however things turn out to be quite different when case opens and details emerge.” Later, the top court dismissed bail plea of suspect Mohammad Rizwan and ordered the trial court to wrap up the case within three months.—INP

