ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan commended the armed forces for not opening fire on civilians despite violent events on May 9.

Chief Justice of Pakistan made these remarks while hearing the case of civilian trials in military courts.

During Thursday’s hearing, Umar Ata Bandial said the Pakistan army would not be allowed to take unconstitutional steps and further lamented the attacks on civilians and military installations in the aftermath of the PTI Chief’s arrest.

The top court earlier rejected to constitute a full court for the case, citing court vacations. In today’s hearing, CJP Bandial said armed forces should be praised for not hitting civilians, but mentioned that people in Mianwali attacked army installations.

Recalling previous events, he maintained that the military will not be allowed to take any illegal steps.

The top judge said it need to hear Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan’s arguments, and directed the latter to stop military trials of civilians until the conclusion of the case.

CJP said the court respect those who cooperate with the court, and also those who do not cooperate with us.

The court later adjourned the hearing of petitions against military trials of civilians indefinitely.