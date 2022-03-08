Supreme Court orders to de-seal Monal restaurant, suspends IHC decision

Islamabad: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday suspended the decision of the Islamabad High Court to seal the Monal restaurant and ordered authorities to de-seal the famous restaurant.

While hearing a petition filed against the verdict of the IHC, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, and Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, annulled the decision.

Questioning the validity of the closure order, the SC asked whether the restaurant was served a notice before sealing like other restaurants.

“Had all legal checks been crossed in this case, there would not have been a problem, but it seems like Monal is being targeted,” Justice Ahsan marked.

Justice Ahsan, during the proceedings, asked the restaurant’s lawyer, Makhdoom Ali Khan, whether IHC issued a signed copy of the order.

At this, the lawyer said: “I neither have the high court’s short order nor do I have the detailed verdict.”

Khan told the judge that he had moved an intra-court appeal twice, but even before a hearing could take place, the case would be dismissed.

A Capital Development Authority (CDA) official present at the hearing told the court that the restaurant’s lease had expired six months back. At this, Justice Ahsan said the relevant civil court would hear the CDA-Monal case.

Later, the SC adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.