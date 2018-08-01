Supreme Court orders by-election in NA-60

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct by-election in NA-60 constituency where the election was postponed owing to the disqualification of PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi after his conviction in the ephedrine case.

A bench of the apex court directed the electoral body to hold by-election in this constituency as per laws.

This direction came after Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed withdrew his petition through which he had challenged the ECP decision to postpone the election in NA-60.

He was to contest two National Assembly seats from Rawalpindi, but the election on NA-60 was postponed after the PML-N contestant was awarded life term.

However, Sheikh Rasheed contested the July 25 election on NA-62 and emerged victorious.

Speaking to media persons after the hearing, he said the top court declared the decision of the postponement of the election on NA-60 seat illegal.

He said Sheikh Rashid Shafique will now contest election from NA-60. He said PTI chief Imran Khan would take the oath of the office of prime minister before August 14 and that the party is making government in three provinces.

He said the people reposed their faith in Imran Khan, adding that a lot of work needs to be done to fulfill promises made to the people.

