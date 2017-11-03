Supreme Court forms six benches, a larger bench for next week

ISLAMABAD :Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has constituted six regular benches and a larger bench at the principal seat to hear a number of important cases during the next week starting from Monday (November 6). According to the cause list, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Faisal Arab would hear the cases including Hanif Abbasi petition against Imran Khan and Jehangir Khan Tareen over offshore companies, Pakistan Petroleum Limited v. Secretary, Mines and Minerals Department, Govt. of Balochistan, Quetta and others regarding cancellation of Mining License, National Assembly election matter filed by Hameed Ullah Jan Afridi against Nasir Khan, service matters of government employees and Younus Habib & others v. Imranur Rashid & others regarding Evacuee PropertyTrust. The second bench, comprising Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faez Isa would hear cases including petitions against death sentences and life imprisonment, while the third bench comprised of Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and Justice Maqbool Baqar would hear cases including appeals against death sentence, service matters of government employees, NAB bail matters and application against the illegal adjustment in Revenue Record Land is being given to Baheria Foundation, filed by Syed Mehmood Akhter Naqvi. The fourth bench comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah would hear the cases including NAB bail matters and report of Commission of Justice Molvi Anwar ul Haq former Judge of Lahore High Court regarding Scandle of Billions of Rupees of National Police Foundation Land. Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Dost Muhammad Khan formed fifth bench. The sixth bench would comprise of Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel. The larger bench would comprise of Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Dost Muhammad Khan, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah. During the next week, the benches will also take up different criminal, civil cases and suo moto notices, NAB/Ehtesaab cases. According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the Court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the Advocate-on-Record will be required to argue the case.

