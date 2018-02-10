Supreme Court forms committee to test chicken meat, feed

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered tests of chicken meat being sold in markets in Punjab to determine its quality.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, the three-judge bench, gave this order while hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the sale of contaminated chicken meat at Lahore registry.

The chief justice ordered that samples of chicken meat should be collected from different spots for testing to determine whether the meat hazardous to human health was being sold.

He formed a three-member committee to undertake the task. The committee has also been tasked to collect samples of chicken feed for testing.

The chief justice observed that chicken meat was triggering hormonal changes in a human body.

An amicus curiae, a person appointed to assist the court on the matter, told the judges that if feed is prepared from natural ingredients, it couldn’t result in changes in hormones of human body.

Orignally published by NNI