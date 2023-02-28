Supreme Court directs political parties to draw a consensus on elections date

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan has directed all political parties to draw consensus on dates for the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and inform the court today.

The country’s top court issued these directions during the hearing of suo moto proceedings for the delay in elections as the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and ruling alliance leaders remained at loggerheads over the issue, prompting a response from President and eventually from Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Shah, and Justice Mandokhail heard the case today and directed PTI leaders Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, and ruling alliance leaders to discuss this with their leaders and update the court by 4 pm.

During today’s hearing, CJP remarked that even if the court takes a decision on the matter, the proceedings would be costly for the masses and political parties.

During the arguments, Justice Mandokhail asked if governors and the president were bound by the advice of the cabinet in the matter to announce the date for elections. He however maintained that all acts and actions of the president are bound to be on the recommendation of the government.

“Who can issue the notification of dissolving the assemblies?” the top judge asked on which Attorney General responded that the law secretary issued the notification to dissolve the assembly.

On Monday, four judges of the apex court recused themselves from hearing the suo moto case over the delay in the announcement of elections dates for Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P). Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Yahya Afridi recused themselves from the nine-member bench. Following the dissenting note, the request for reconstitution of the bench was sent to CJP Umar Atta Bandial.