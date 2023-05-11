Supreme Court directs NAB to produce Imran Khan within an hour

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan by 4:30 pm, two days after the former premier was arrested during a court appearance.

In what is said to be a sigh of relief for the former ruling party, the country’s top court approved the petition filed by Imran Khan’s counsel and issued the directives.

The bench spearheaded by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, comprises Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah, as the court heard Imran Khan’s plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Imran Khan’s appeal claimed about an imminent threat to his life and liberty of the petitioner and at the outset of the hearing, Hamid Khan represented PTI chief, he informed the court that Imran was in the process of getting his biometrics done when he was detained.

He also lamented that Rangers manhandled Imran Khan and detained him.

During today’s hearing, Chief Justice Bandial remarked as per the high court’s record a petition of the PTI chairman had been filed but it was yet to be fixed for hearing. The country’s top judge mentioned that the antigraft watchdog NAB disgraced the judiciary by making the arrest within the premises of the high court.

The bench lamented that the former premier should have not been held when he was going to surrender, suggesting that it was best to get permission from the high court’s registrar to arrest him.

PTI lawyer then apprised the court to issue an order for the release of Imran Khan, the populist leader whose 8-day physical remand was granted by the accountability court.

