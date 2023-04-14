Supreme Court clears the air amid rumors of physical fight between senior most judges

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan has clarified that ongoing rumors about alleged scuffles between judges of the country’s apex court are baseless and propelled to the malign judiciary.

In a statement, Supreme Court strongly rejected the buzz about the so-called brawl that according to PML-N members, and some users occurred on April 13.

The court rejected the rumors in the strongest terms and said no such incident took place. It further coined it as false, mischievous, and malicious attempt to malign honorable judges. Supreme Court called such reporting a serious violation of the law and depicts an effort by disaffected elements to dent the dignity of the Court.

The clarification comes as social media users posted about a scuffle at Judges’ Colony Park on Thursday where a heated argument turned into a physical fight.

There are also confirmed reports of an abusive exchange last night after the 8 member bench's illegal order. Grouping to this extent will cause lawlessness in the country. No wonder the CJ has not been able to call a full court meeting till now. سنا ہے ہاتھاپائی تک بات جا پہنچی https://t.co/wsXQR70nLj — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) April 14, 2023

Earlier, Prime Minister’s aide and PML-N stalwart Attaullah Tarar pushed rumors in one of his tweets. He said differences to this extent will cause lawlessness. The firebrand politician also implied that the bench decision that had stopped the recent bill-snapping powers of the Chief Justice and the final straw led to the fight.

The recent development comes amid cracks in the top judiciary of the country as several judges challenged the chief justice’s power to form a bench or take suo motu notices which led to another crisis in the country which is already battling economic and political quagmire.