ISLAMABAD – Trouble continues to mount for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman as Supreme Court rejected the former PM’s plea seeking a stay on the trial court’s proceedings in the Toshakhana case.

PTI supremo, who is facing over 150 cases including terrorism, and blasphemy, filed a petition after Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruling to send the Toshakhana case back to the trial court.

Justice Yahya Afridi led two-member bench dismissed Khan’s request and sent the case back to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to re-examine the case.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Justice Yahya Afridi ruled that apex court will not obstruct the proceedings of trial court in the Toshakhana case.

Khan’s counsel apprised the court about multiple petitions related to jurisdiction of trial court and transfer of Toshakhana case which are pending in high court.

The court further issued a notice to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), directing electoral authority to submit its response.

Last year, ECP disqualified former PM over ‘false statements and incorrect declaration’ and a reference was filed which alleged that PTI chief failed to share details of gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana.