Supremacy of parliament crucial for law: Zubair

Karachi

There is no individual or institution above the constitution of the country, said Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Monday.

Addressing a seminar “Rule of Law and Parliamentary Supremacy” organized by Muslim League – Sindh’s youth wing, he emphasized that supremacy of parliament is, however, extremely crucial for the establishment of law in the country. “Democracy is the panacea for all ills in the country and its sustainability is in accordance with the whims of masses keen to have a public welfare state,” said the Sindh Governor.

He appreciated that all political parties in the country are on one page with regard to rule of law, supremacy of parliament and strengthening of democratic institutions.