Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (AHC) and the President of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian Jammu and Kashmir, Agha Syed Hasan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has said that Indian suppression cannot break the freedom sentiment of Kashmiri people.

Agha Syed Hasan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi addressing a function at Magam in Budgam, he said, India used much force and power to suppress the voice of Kashmiris but could not succeed.—KMS