We’re supporters of Charter of Democracy: Captain (r) Safdar

ISMALABAD : Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar on Monday said that they are supporters of Charter of Democracy.

Talking to media on his arrival in accountability court for appearance, Safdar demanded to respect nation’s votes, adding that not only Senate, but procedure of other departments also needs change.

Elderly people should be allowed to take rest as half of the brain stops working after an age of 60 years, he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif gets disqualified on demanding the return of former president Pervez Musharraf, continuing that Musharraf should appear in court instead of taking shelter in foreign country.

Orignally published by INP