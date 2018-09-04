Support of needy, deserving people key to establish a welfare society: Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that establishment of a welfare society is not possible without the support of the needy and deserving people through donations and almsgiving.

In his message issued here Tuesday on the eve of world charity day, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that people should help others so as to help transform the society as a beneficial organ for all the human beings.

He said that it is the moral duty of every citizen of the society to indulge in some sort of philanthropic activities and the needy should be given their right for the sake of blessings of Almighty Allah.

The purpose of celebrating world charity day is to create necessary awareness about the public welfare activities along with confessing the services rendered by the charity organizations, the Chief Minister added.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that helping the needy and the deserving is the sign of high values of humanity as well as a teaching of the religion of Islam. Those who dole out without any personal interest make the whole humanity proud.

He said that it is the message of this day that we should giveaway in the light of teachings of Holy Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him). We should also reiterate this commitment that the philanthropists will be fully encouraged in the society, concluded the chief minister.—INP

