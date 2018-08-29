Support needed

Indisputably Tharparkar is country’s one of the most testing places to live as the region lacks basic necessities to catch up with decent life style. Media has taken the Sindh government to task frequently for its epitome of poor governance there but how seriously does it entertain criticism can be summed up by the recent rhetoric of Sindh’s Health Minister that “infants die in such huge number because women of Thar are poorly educated to carry the responsibilities of motherhood”.

Nevertheless, point being, despite severe dearth of resources students of this area continue to surprise pleasantly. In an only imitative of its kind in Tharparkar, a group of young students and teachers collaborated to supervise a mock-test for MCAT and ECAT students. Roughly over 200 people appeared from different parts of the district and found the standard more than satisfactory.

Mind you, mock-test of such quality is an alien concept there. Thus students are compelled to travel far-flung cities like Hyderabad, Karachi, Mirpurkhas and so on; thereby costing parents of this poverty-driven area, what equals to them, a handsome sum of money. These youngsters – working under the name of Tharparkar Testing Service have by now been swimming in the pool of compliments from individuals to organizations. But no one has shown them green flag to fund expenses as TTS aims to cover larger part of Tharparkar next time around. It is requested that charitable originations come forward to contribute in noble cause.

VASDEV HEMNANI

Mithi, Tharparkar

Share on: WhatsApp