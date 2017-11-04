We support Nawaz Sharif: Farooq

Rawalakot

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that AJK government will form new constituencies on the basis of demographic situation. He stated that we will not negotiate on equal distribution of development funds in all constituencies.

While addressing to massive public gathering as chief guest here on Friday, Prime Minister said that people of Poonch sacrificed for liberation and in outcome, we are breathing in an independent territory.

Ex. Minister AJK Sardar Tahir Anwar presided the occasion, meanwhile Ministers of State Ch. Muhammad Aziz, Dr. Najeeb Naqi and other party leaders addressed the gathering.

Admiring the sacrifices of the people living near Line of Control, Prime Minister said.—Emailer