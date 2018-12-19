Support farmers for agri uplift

CHAIRING a meeting on the challenges faced by the country in

cotton sector and the way forward towards uplifting the agriculture sector, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said supporting farmers and assisting them in adopting modern practices was amongst the top priorities of the government. Nearly eighty to ninety percent of the farmers in Pakistan have small land holdings (12 acres or less) and without extending incentives to them, it is impossible to bring any worthwhile improvement in the agriculture sector which is considered as the backbone of the economy but hardly ever any concrete steps have been taken to make it progressive and competitive, and the result is that despite being agrarian economy, we are importing even agri products to meet domestic demands.

It is the result of ignoring the fertilizer industry that we are importing urea today. Had the country been self sufficient in production of fertilizers, this important input could be provided to the farmers at a very reasonable rate. Similarly the production of cotton which is considered as a major cash crop has gone down significantly over the last one and a half decades, and the country is currently importing $ 1.5 billion worth of cotton from other countries. The situation would have been different if the farmers were provided with quality seeds along with incentives to cultivate cotton on a vast land besides helping them adopt modern technology. The Prime Minister has now approved setting up of a working group to revamp existing seed registration institutes in order to bring about qualitative improvement in their output. In the current scenario when the agriculture land is also squeezing due to population growth, it is important that the farmers are provided with long staple cotton seeds having better production and maximum disease resistance qualities to multiply the production of cotton. Production of other crops can also be enhanced in the same manner. It is also important that necessary awareness is created amongst the farmers to go for farm diversification and alternative crops. For instance, the farmers in Potohar region especially be encouraged to cultivate olive oil. Doing so will help the country save millions of dollars it is currently spending on the import of edible oil. In fact a holistic approach is required to completely revamp and uplift the agriculture sector with the aim to ensure one hundred percent food security and achieve self-reliance in agri products. For this, both the federal and provincial governments will have to go an extra mile extending such a relief to the farmers that they get maximum price of their products and get the inputs at very reasonable price. Only well to do farmers can ensure a prosperous Pakistan.

