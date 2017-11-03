Support comes as expected

In all fairness, neither the criticism against Pakistan by India and the US for not doing enough to wipe out militant outfits from its soil has come as a surprise nor the reaffirmation of firm support of China in its war against terrorism. Both these unpleasant and unwelcome and pleasant and most welcome developments have come as expected from the hostile nexus of US and India and time-tested, all weather iron friend respectively.

China has all along been supporting and standing with Pakistan in difficult times and has once again quite timey thrown its weight behind Pakistan praising Islamabad’s efforts in combating terrorism and has done good job in this regard. According to the reports in the newspapers, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said in very categorical terms in Beijing that Pakistan is at the forefront of counter-terrorism effort, for many years Pakistan has made positive efforts to counter terrorism and has made great sacrifices.

China has quite rightly and expectedly come out in defence of Pakistan a day after India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in New Delhi that Pakistan should ‘do more’ against terrorists. Quite obviously, the Chinese support has strengthened Pakistan’s stand and its ongoing war on terrorism of all manifestations and without any discrimination. Islamabad needs such support and it has come just as expected from Beijing. China is a real friend of Pakistan and both enjoy each other’s mutual trust and confidence which is quite appreciable and commendable as well as enviable for many countries around the globe.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

