Support assured to MALC in Leprosy programme

Staff Reporter

Leprosy is controlled but not eliminated. We have to continue our efforts to eliminate this menace from our country. Dr. Ruth Pfau was a visionary lady whose name will always be remembered as she devoted her entire life for the treatment and rehabilitation of leprosy patients.

Her team is also working with same zeal and enthusiasm. All of us has to work together as a team to achieve the goal of social inclusion of persons with disabilities. Govt of Sindh assures full support to MALC in its leprosy control programme. There is need to create public awareness to minimize the burden of this disease.

These views were expressed by Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Muhammad Usman Chachar (Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Govt of Sindh), Engr. Eugen Wollfarth, (Consul General of Germany), Mervyn F. Lobo, (CEO MALC) at Annual Function of World Leprosy Day organized by Marie Adelaide Leprosy Center (MALC) here today at a local hotel in Karachi. Board of Directors, Administrative Staff, Leprosy Patients, and Representative of different corporate sector attended the Function.

