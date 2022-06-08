Supply of flour at Rs40 per kg started in KP

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, supply of flour at rupees 40 per kilogramme has been started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the Information Minister said that 100 mobile stores were set up to fulfill the promise of providing flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at affordable price.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said for this purpose, the province has been divided into Abbottabad and Peshawar zones. She said the supply of inexpensive flour will be gradually extended to the whole province.