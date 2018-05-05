Superstitious, we are!

A belief based on wrong logic in supernatural influences, especially leading to thoughts of good and bad luck or a practice based on such beliefs or, something considered to as very illogical but which may make some logic to those who believe. But some of them such as fear of numbers, colours, animals can fall under superstition, in my point of view superstition can be very much a part of our society and culture. Because we love to depend on others and always find ways to blame others for our mistakes and failures, for instance, if a person fails his job interview, there is 100% chances that person will start looking around to find what went wrong. He will never look into his own self to find out why he failed that interview. If not then how come we relate black colour to bad luck and can’t relate white colour to good luck? The reason behind our fallback is not any lobby but our own leaders chosen by our own people. For example, if something went wrong he will straightaway blame the system or anything other than himself and when something like this is attractive or comfortable, others will also start practicing it and that eventually it will become a daily life routine for people. People who do not believe themselves, they take help from illogical myths and deceive themselves as well as others. Superstitious people are not brave enough to face the reality; instead they hide behind the false myths. Education and awareness among common people could be helpful in overcoming the fear of ‘black cat’ and many similar haunting symbols.

TAYYBA HANIF, SAIF ULLAH

Via email

