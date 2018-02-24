Supernet signs MoU for enhanced connectivity solutions

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Zong 4G has entered into a partnership with Supernet, one of leading corporate data network company, to enhance the service delivery for its customers. Under the umbrella of the partnership, the corporate and small and medium-sized enterprises will be facilitated with enhanced 4G connectivity solutions.

Zong 4G’s customer now do not have to deal with multiple partners, as through this MOU both organizations can complement each other in projects where connectivity is required by customers at multiple locations.

Shams ul Arfeen, CEO Supernet Limited commented, “It is a good opportunity for Supernet to partner with Zong (CMPaK). With our expertise and experience in data connectivity combined with Zong’s best- in-class telecom infrastructure, we are confident that our customers will experience unparalleled business services.”

Zong 4G the most preferred solution provider for its customers as it continuously aims to enable them and enhance their experience so this partnership will adhere to one window connectivity solutions by bridging the gap for service delivery for its customers through efficient service delivery.