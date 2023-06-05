Superior University garners prestige of No.1 university in Pakistan in Quality of Education

Superior University, under the visionary leadership of Prof. Dr. Sumaira Rehman, has achieved remarkable global recognition in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2023. The university has secured the top position among private sector institutions in Pakistan for quality education (SDG-4) and has been ranked among the top 10 universities in the country along with securing a position in the world’s top 101-200 universities.

Superior University’s commitment to providing a superior learning experience and its innovative pedagogical approaches, including Course Learning Outcome (CLO) based teaching and Project-Based Learning (PBL), have contributed to this exceptional achievement. The implementation of these methods has not only equipped graduates with in-demand skills but has also significantly increased their employability ratio to an impressive 92%.

The Rector Superior University, Prof. Dr. Sumaira Rehman has now set her focus on research excellence and making a socio-economic impact on the country through a comprehensive five-year strategic plan, “Soar to Roar 2023-28.” The plan emphasizes on innovation and research to create a positive and lasting effect on society.

In addition to research, Superior University has introduced a new stream under the 3U1M program called “3U1M with Global Experience.” This stream allows graduates to pursue a market-intensive year abroad, providing them with opportunities to launch startups or scale up family businesses in foreign countries. By offering this unique stream, Superior University aims to build human resources capable of contributing to the country’s economic growth and development.

These ground breaking initiatives suggest that Superior University is likely to soar to new heights and bring more global accolades and proud rankings for its dedication to transforming education and contributing to an economically Superior Pakistan.