Super substitute for a superb catch

Bipin Dani

It is rare of a substitute player to be recognised. On Friday, Jagadeesha Suchith was not in the final XI but came in as a substitute fielder for SunRisers Hyderabad and left a mark on the game with his one-handed stunner to send back Punjab Kings’ Deepak Hooda.

Suchith leaped towards his left and grabbed a sensational one-handed catch. “It was a stunner”. Super Suchith takes a stunner”, the fans reacted on social media.

Suchith got the award (not the Player of the match award) of Rs. 1,00,000 (Rupes One lac) for this splendid catch.

However, according to his first club coach L. Prasantha, Suchith was not a good fielder at all. “When he came to play for our Jawahar Sports Club in Bangalore, he was not a good fielder”, he says.

“He was not a T-20 player when he came to our club some years ago. However, he worked very hard to improve his fielding. He utilized his skill and strength to become a good fielder in all formats of the game”.

“Whenever he is on the field he can easily save 20-25 runs. He is a good catcher and good thrower to run out the batter”.

Suchith later joined Vultures Cricket Club, where his coach Ranjan Manual describes his fielding as “astonishing”.

“Suchith always had an impact on the field-in all three disciplines”, he said. “He is often winning us matches with the bat, ball and his fielding. His anticipation is extraordinary.

And a ararity is that he pulls off catches and run outs from possibly all positions on the field. He has taken astonishing catches even of his own bowling that has left us all awestruck”. “He is always contributing in one or the other way”, the coach signed off.