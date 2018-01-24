Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has decided to give task of Super Checking to the students who are enrolled in any higher education institution and continuing their study after completing graduation.
According to a news release issued here, the FBISE has asked the students interested in the duty of Super Checking to download the application form from the board’s website and submit it after filling.
Super Checking
