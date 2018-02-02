It is quite interesting and amazing that the rarest celestial occurrence [not witnessed in the last 150 years] took place on January 31, 2018). This event in the skies is called ‘Super Blue Blood Moon.’ This celestial treat occurs due to “a blue moon, the lunar eclipse and the moon being close to Earth” at the same time.

The celestial beauty of the sky always holds the attention of the people. During my school-years like 1993, 1994 and 1995, I had been increasingly attached to the sky whenever I was going out in my native areas in Tamil Nadu, India.

Having said this, I always maintain my balance with the environment because I strongly believe that the life and the earth are being highly enriched by the sky. The people should understand the fact that the sky is the cornerstone of our environment and start taking right steps towards maintaining good balance with the environment.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

