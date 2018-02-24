SUPARCO to host conference on use of space technology

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The inauguration ceremony of ‘UN/Pakistan/PSIPW 4th International Conference on the use of Space Technology for Water Management’ organized by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UN–OOSA), Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) on behalf of Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Prince Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz International Prize for Water (PSIPW), Saudia Arabic and Inter-Islamic Network on Space Science and Technology (ISNET) will be held in 26 Feb 2018 at Serena Hotel, Islamabad.