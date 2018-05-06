FEED BACK

Zaheer Bhatti

NO system of governance can work without checks and balances over the performance of all State Institutions, principally those touted to be the Pillars of the State. Countless steps and measures seem to be in place to checkmate wrongdoings or excesses by various institutions which are unfortunately applied selectively, and invariably as a measure of vendetta ignoring the essential element of balance, equity and accountability. There is a clear dichotomy in the laid down rules in practice, where Parliament projected otherwise to be Supreme among all national institutions has relegated itself to being most vulnerable by its own conduct and performance besides the Executive which instead of playing by the book has become its home maid, and allowed themselves to be grilled by one and all including the Supreme Court, the Media and the people at large. All other institutions have eluded accountability under cover of the so-called in-built system in them, of which there has been little evidence except rare cases, making it an eyewash.

In view of the above therefore, there has to be a Supreme Body comprising principle components of the State namely the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Chairman Senate, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Armed Forces Chief, and Secretary Generals of the Establishment Division and the Foreign Office which should as a body, hold all institutions accountable besides performing as the Caucus of the State. The Body would also receive, sift and refer cases to the Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau who should be chosen with consensus by the Caucus, accountable to it and liable to be removed if transgressing limits of his authority.

Until some such mechanism can be put in place, there is dire need for suo motu notice on various important national issues, but not in the manner being presently taken by the Chief Justice he is likely to lose focus on the volume of pending plethora of cases in his own domain unless he is highly selective in choosing where to invoke his authority for decisive intervention starting with why accountability so far has been selective and not across the board including parliamentarians, businessmen, industrialists, the Armed Forces, Judiciary, the Executive and the media, and requiring NAB to publically state why a couple of dozen cases lately have reportedly been ordered closed rather than opening and re-opening many more.

A glaring case requiring suo motu notice is over the threat of Pakistani landmass being rendered barren and failure of successive civil and military regimes to face up to the impending water scarcity caused principally by India choking its life-line illegally building countless Dams on Pakistan’s share of water over rivers flowing out of Occupied Kashmir assigned to Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty, but equally due to criminal apathy if not incapacity of effective water management by Pakistani authorities in failing to construct dams to conserve water and generate direly needed cheap energy, store excessive water flowing downstream during monsoons, and preventing wastage of water being allowed into the sea.

In the normal course it is Parliament which ought to have deliberated, debated and moved decisively to avert the grave situation, but in a totally dysfunctional Parliamentary System lawmakers who do not even deserve the description remain engrossed in personal gains totally oblivious of the gravity of national issues and challenges. They merely pay lip service demanding respect for the people’s verdict which they themselves trample seldom attending the House leave alone tabling issues of concern to their electorate, and changing loyalties without referring back to them. The latest episodes of loot-sale of Parliamentarians conducted by Zardari in Balochistan, and now a stream of MNAs and MPAs severing ties with their last abode to vie their chances in the ensuing set-up, ostensibly waking up to the demand of a Province carved out of neglected South Punjab which they never bothered to agitate in the Assembly during their entire 5-year tenure, are glaring examples.

The Supreme Court needs to make the authorities answerable for failing to raise water reservoirs in the face of Indian threats to remote control Pakistan’s jugular vein flowing out of Occupied Kashmir at will. For almost three decades now, construction of Kalabagh Dam has been fruitlessly debated and consigned to the back burner apparently for lack of consensus among federating Units, but actually for criminal political expediencies of both Civil and military governments in the past despite foolproof feasibility of the Dam. Kalabagh would provide better irrigation facilities than even Tarbela Dam which had brought a green revolution in the country besides cheap electricity to service the national industrial wheel as well as the domestic consumer.

The Chief Judge must take suo motu notice of the terms on which colossal debt burden has been allowed to be accumulated due to huge borrowings by the Rulers, and why they have failed to raise productivity, collect revenues and cut down on lavish non-development expenditure besides requiring them to answer how these loans would be retired. Suo motu notice must be taken over non-implementation of the National Action Plan which required speedy action to bring peace to the country and realize developmental goals, while the Apex Court also needs to look inwards as to why executions of killers and criminals ordered by military Courts are being stayed, which was encouraging more crime.

Mr. Justice! Call it judicial activism or whatever, but it is time for you to act decisively before the donors start en-cashing Pakistan’s national assets. Pakistan is fighting a war for its survival both due to external enemy machinations and internal acts of self-immolation by Pakistan’s leadership. You need to post-haste require all Provincial governments to construct small dams forthwith, and order a referendum in the country over construction of the Kalabagh Dam, which should be concurrently held alongside the forthcoming general election, or else the Judiciary also will be held responsible by posterity for the impending disaster.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.