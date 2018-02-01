Suo motu of maid’s death at house of minister’s brother

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu notice of the death of an 11-year-old domestic worker employed at the house of PTI’s Mushtaq Ghani’s brother. The young maid, Misbah, was employed at Higher Education Minister Mushtaq Ghani’s brother Shoaib Ghani’s house and had died mysteriously at a hospital in Abbottabad on January 25.

According to a notification issued, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice over media reports and has sought details of the incident from the inspector general of KP within three days.

Earlier, a police spokesperson speaking on the case informed that Misbah’s health deteriorated after eating fruit, after which she was taken to a hospital, however.